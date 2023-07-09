4,555 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,199,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,737,000 after purchasing an additional 530,655 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 261,973 shares of company stock worth $30,967,084 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $113.17 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $182.24 billion, a PE ratio of 492.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.