8,000 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Acquired by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after buying an additional 4,493,702 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,690,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,122,000 after buying an additional 4,111,129 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 16,681.4% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 3,220,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,955,000 after buying an additional 3,200,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,806,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In other news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $23.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPK. StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

