abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Downgraded by Panmure Gordon to “Hold”

Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLFPF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on abrdn from GBX 85 ($1.08) to GBX 80 ($1.02) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on abrdn from GBX 160 ($2.03) to GBX 210 ($2.67) in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $173.00.

Get abrdn alerts:

abrdn Stock Performance

SLFPF opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. abrdn has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $2.88.

About abrdn

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.