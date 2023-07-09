ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 0.51. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.42.

Insider Activity

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Kihara sold 5,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $133,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $111,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,794.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 5,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $133,807.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,394 shares of company stock worth $1,203,266. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,161 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.