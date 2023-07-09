Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 3.2% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $24,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $1,437,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $305.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.99. The company has a market capitalization of $203.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

