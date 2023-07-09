Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Boosted by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 0.7% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO now owns 69,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accenture Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

Accenture stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $305.76. 1,902,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,106. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.36 and its 200-day moving average is $281.99. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

