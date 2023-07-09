Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.1% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture Trading Down 0.7 %

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

NYSE ACN traded down $2.21 on Friday, reaching $305.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,106. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.99. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $327.93. The company has a market capitalization of $203.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

