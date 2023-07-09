aelf Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $168.78 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, aelf has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000904 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008931 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001892 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002613 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000994 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,340,178 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

