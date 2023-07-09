Aion (AION) Price Up 387% This Week

Aion (AION) traded up 104.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded up 387% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $5.64 million and $8,688.54 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00182237 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00052783 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00030811 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014370 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003365 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

