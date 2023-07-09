AKO Capital LLP Invests $79.32 Million in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,433 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,323,000. United Rentals makes up approximately 1.2% of AKO Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AKO Capital LLP owned approximately 0.29% of United Rentals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after buying an additional 1,340,676 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,604,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in United Rentals by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,322,000 after buying an additional 365,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,152,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,719,000 after buying an additional 243,136 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $433.57 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.40 and a twelve month high of $481.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $377.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.73 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.67 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.92.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

