AKO Capital LLP Reduces Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

AKO Capital LLP reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,871,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48,418 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 8.1% of AKO Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned approximately 0.30% of Accenture worth $534,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. TD Cowen cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accenture Price Performance

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $305.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.99. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

