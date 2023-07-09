AKO Capital LLP Trims Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

AKO Capital LLP cut its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,094 shares during the period. Ferrari makes up approximately 3.9% of AKO Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AKO Capital LLP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $255,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 348.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $314.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $176.82 and a twelve month high of $327.07.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Analysts predict that Ferrari will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $1.9876 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RACE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays started coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ferrari from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.20.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

