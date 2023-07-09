Algorand Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $843.21 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00045357 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013373 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,575,202,466 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

