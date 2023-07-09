Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

Alphatec Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.74. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $18.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $109.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.10 million. Analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director L-5 Healthcare Partners, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $25,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,081,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,893,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphatec news, Director Paul Segal sold 71,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $1,080,634.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director L-5 Healthcare Partners, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $25,296,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,081,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,893,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,945,770 shares of company stock worth $29,152,855. 29.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

