Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives $60.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.83.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Amadeus IT Group Price Performance

AMADY opened at $71.77 on Friday. Amadeus IT Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.98 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average is $66.16.

Amadeus IT Group Dividend Announcement

About Amadeus IT Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments, Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

