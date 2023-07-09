Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Research Coverage Started at CICC Research

Stock analysts at CICC Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.23.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.78. 41,992,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,041,100. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 309.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,000 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.