American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives $174.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.22.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $169.80 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $126.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.92.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

