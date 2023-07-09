American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.86. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Shared Hospital Services



American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

