American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.86.

American Tower Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.55. 1,830,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.