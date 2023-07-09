Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.0% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $218.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.25 and its 200-day moving average is $239.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.76.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

