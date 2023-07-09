Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,894,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,308,000 after purchasing an additional 447,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147,833 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $2,937,315,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $59.76. 14,573,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,576,728. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

