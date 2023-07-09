Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $6.72 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,715,000. Linde accounts for about 1.0% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Linde Trading Down 0.0 %

Several analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.13.

NYSE:LIN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $364.51. 1,336,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $383.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.32.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

