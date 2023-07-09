Analysts Set Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) PT at $349.70

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $353.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $332.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.72. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 30.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.