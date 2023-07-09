Analysts Set FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Target Price at $441.50

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $441.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. SpectralCast reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total value of $127,292.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,811 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $387.57 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

