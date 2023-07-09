Analysts Set Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT at $141.44

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.67.

RGLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Gold news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $297,322.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,705.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock worth $1,972,930. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $116.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.20 and a 200-day moving average of $124.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $147.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Free Report

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.