Ankr (ANKR) Market Capitalization Tops $231.86 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last week, Ankr has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $231.86 million and approximately $10.41 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017322 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00019214 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014203 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,294.27 or 1.00011083 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02319325 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 213 active market(s) with $9,695,705.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.