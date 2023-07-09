APA (NASDAQ:APA) versus TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Critical Comparison

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) and APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TXO Partners and APA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TXO Partners N/A N/A N/A APA 19.72% 158.38% 17.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TXO Partners and APA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TXO Partners $246.40 million 2.66 -$7.67 million N/A N/A APA $12.13 billion 0.89 $3.67 billion $6.15 5.68

Institutional & Insider Ownership

APA has higher revenue and earnings than TXO Partners.

17.7% of TXO Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of APA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of APA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

TXO Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. APA pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. APA pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. APA has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for TXO Partners and APA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TXO Partners 0 0 2 1 3.33 APA 1 6 9 1 2.59

TXO Partners presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.23%. APA has a consensus target price of $46.94, suggesting a potential upside of 34.45%. Given TXO Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TXO Partners is more favorable than APA.

Summary

APA beats TXO Partners on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TXO Partners



TXO Energy Partners, L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was formerly known as MorningStar Partners, L.P. and changed its name to TXO Energy Partners, L.P. in January 2023. TXO Energy Partners, L.P. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About APA



APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline. APA Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

