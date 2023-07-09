Applied Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Applied Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Applied Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNDW. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 176,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 66,216 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 580.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 65,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1,216.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 58,031 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $3,778,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 630.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 44,532 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $67.46 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $65.26 and a 1-year high of $72.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

