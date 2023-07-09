Applied Capital LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Applied Capital LLC cut its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 561,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,103,000 after buying an additional 81,609 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 721,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $33.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average is $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

