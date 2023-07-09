Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.10.

ACGL opened at $74.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.73. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average of $68.80.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,555,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

