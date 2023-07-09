Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARGO. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Compass Point cut Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International Stock Up 0.1 %

ARGO stock opened at $29.65 on Thursday. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $419.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,747,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,957,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,137,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the first quarter worth $30,840,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at $23,090,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.