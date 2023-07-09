Ark (ARK) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Ark (ARK) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000839 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $44.08 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008900 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000257 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001943 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002652 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,151,594 coins and its circulating supply is 174,152,380 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

