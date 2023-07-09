ASD (ASD) Tops One Day Volume of $4.27 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, ASD has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. ASD has a market cap of $39.57 million and $4.27 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0599 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00019000 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014193 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,175.99 or 0.99997649 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05785043 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,213,993.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars.

