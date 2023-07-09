Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Buys 960 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 193.2% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $965,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 56.2% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 155,934 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,237,000 after purchasing an additional 56,079 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $6,664,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 19.2% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $96.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.40. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $75.73 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

