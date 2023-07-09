Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $10.29 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.3% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE stock opened at $72.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.75. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $145.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

