Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 2,430 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for about 2.3% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $17,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $141.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

