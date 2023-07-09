Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) is SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 517,391 shares during the period. Autohome makes up 3.5% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.62% of Autohome worth $25,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,623,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Autohome in the third quarter valued at about $1,124,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 526,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,109,000 after purchasing an additional 130,650 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,011,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Autohome by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.22. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $40.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

About Autohome

(Free Report)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.