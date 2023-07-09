Avalanche (AVAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $215.92 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $13.67 or 0.00045279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion and $215.92 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00031374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013396 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,418,086 coins and its circulating supply is 345,698,636 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

