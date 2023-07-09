Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Avinger in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Avinger alerts:

Avinger Price Performance

Avinger stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. Avinger has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Avinger had a negative net margin of 207.02% and a negative return on equity of 530.21%. The business had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the second quarter worth $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avinger by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

(Free Report)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.