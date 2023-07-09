Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of ADXS opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.35.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

