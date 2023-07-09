Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE AZRE opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $13.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azure Power Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 5,864.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the period.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited operates as an independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. The company builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.

