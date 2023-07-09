Bank of America Increases Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $37.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

AXTA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.41.

NYSE AXTA opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.70.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.36%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,081,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,490,000 after buying an additional 44,550 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,537,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,271,000 after buying an additional 255,248 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at $819,000.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

