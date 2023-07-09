Bank of America Raises Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $270.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $244.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SHW. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $262.53.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $255.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $266.51.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

