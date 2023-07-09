Barclays Raises Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $42.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSAFree Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.38.

Comcast Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.64. Comcast has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $172.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSAFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

