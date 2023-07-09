Barclays Raises Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $42.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.38.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.64. Comcast has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $172.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.