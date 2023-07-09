Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,651 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,812,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,952. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average of $48.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $52.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

