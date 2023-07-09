Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,750 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 2.6% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $485.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,325,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,478. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $518.74. The firm has a market cap of $221.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

