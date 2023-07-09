Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Has $13.33 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 2.2% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.2% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 24,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.49, for a total transaction of $263,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,165.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.49, for a total value of $263,112.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,165.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 818,236 shares of company stock valued at $171,651,074 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Raymond James lifted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $209.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,022,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.89. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

