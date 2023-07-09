Beldex (BDX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.99 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $260.13 million and $5.99 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0488 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,861.73 or 0.06174149 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00045135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00031298 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013365 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,834,065 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,234,071 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

