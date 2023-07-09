Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires 717 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,756 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.9% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 58.3% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,669 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:COST traded down $12.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $525.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,740,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $232.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $564.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $512.53 and its 200-day moving average is $497.22.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.32.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,665 shares of company stock worth $1,915,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.