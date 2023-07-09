Bellecapital International Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bellecapital International Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $72.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,720,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,589,303. The company has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

